​​​​​​​Khushinagar Accident: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Condoles Demise Of 10-year-old Girl

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed profound grief at the death of a 10-year-old girl child in the Kushinagar accident. The girl was killed after a crowded and speeding van carrying children overturned on Saturday. It was reported that the van was carrying 15 other children who escaped hurt.

As per the Information and Public Relations department of the government of Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister prayed for the deceased and expressed condolences for the kin. Furthermore, the CM Adityanath instructed the district officials to provide optimum medical care for the injured and asked the administration to register an FIR against the taxi driver.

As per sources, the driver, Rajesh, was a resident of Khadda and fled the spot after the incident. Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) of Kushinagar, Sandeep Kumar Pankaj said, "The seven-seater van had a fitness certificate and the driver had a license. But the van was carrying 16 children, which was more than double its capacity. Also, the driver was driving carelessly."

ART Officer, however, said that no door of the van was missing and it might have broken during the accident. A letter has been sent to the government to cancel the registration of the school, he added.

Yogi Adityanath Felicitates 23 Kids Who Were Rescued In Farrukhabad

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday felicitated all 23 children who were safely rescued last week after an individual had kidnapped them and was killed in an encounter. The kidnapper who was identified as Subhash Batham was killed in an exchange of fire after about eight hours of tussle with the police. Home Minister Amit Shah had also extended his compliments to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP police for their prompt action.

(With Inputs from Agencies)