Farrukhabad: Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 10L Reward To UP Cops For Successful Rescue Ops

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakhs to the UP police and its team for successfully carrying out the rescue operation of 23 children and women who were kidnapped in a house in Farrukhabad on Thursday.

CM Yogi Adityanath, who was closely monitoring the operation has also announced that Certificates of Appreciation will be given to all personnel were a part of the operation, as informed by UP Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary Home Awanish K Awasthi.

In the rescue operation which lasted for 8 hours, the kidnapper had held 23 children as hostages in a house in Farrukhabad was killed in the encounter. All the children were safely rescued.

Speaking of the rescue operation, OP Singh, UP DGP said, "We tried to engage him constructively through talks but we got information that he had firing capability and there was a possibility that he had explosives in his possession. He was threatening to carry out a blast."

The kidnapper identified as Subhash Batham was killed in an exchange of fire with the UP Police and its team during early hours of Friday.

About the incident

Subhash Batham had gathered 23 children and a few women in a house in the name of birthday celebrations and later stopped them from leaving the house. Upon receiving the information, the UP police along with the Anti-Terrorism Squad were sent immediately to rescue the children.

During the rescue operation, the UP police warned the kidnapper to release the children but he retaliated and opened fire at the police. He also attacked the police forces with a hand grenade, which injured two officials.

After the news broke out, CM Yogi Adityanath called a meeting with high-level police officials - Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, ADGP Law & Order, and closely monitored the situation.

The kidnapper was reportedly serving life imprisonment on the charge of murder and was released from jail on bail.

(Photo: PTI)