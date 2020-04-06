COVID-19: One Doctor, 11 Nursing Staff Of Delhi Cancer Institute Test Positive

One doctor and 11 nursing staff of Delhi cancer institute hospital have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, raising concerns about the safety of healthcare workers battling against the pandemic on the frontlines. The hospital has ordered an investigation and 45 members of the medical staff have been put under quarantine.

Earlier too, a doctor had tested positive, but with the latest addition, the tally comes to 18 (2 doctors and 16 nursing staff).

A senior resident doctor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19, official sources confirmed on Thursday. Two resident doctors each from the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital Delhi government-run hospitals also tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus crisis

India went into lockdown on March 25 as COVID-19 cases saw a rise and situation in other countries without lockdown like the US and many in Europe worsened. India has so far recorded 111 COVID-19 deaths and active cases have soared to 3,851. 318 have been discharged to date.

