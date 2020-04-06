Resident Doctors' Association Writes Letter To PM Modi For Inadequate PPE Supply

There are several attempts being made to unite people against the COVID-19 pandemic. Be it the clasping of utensils in balconies to show a sense of solidarity for those who are battling this menace from the front row or by lighting up an earthen pot (Diya). On one hand, citizens are coming out in unison to do the needful act of appreciation to showcase their respect, love, and support to the doctors who have emerged as the warriors in the fight against this fatal disease.

On the other hand, they are also facing the brunt of it in many ways. An inadequate supply of personal protection equipment is one of them. Also, there have been umpteen number of incidents coming out in recent times which underline the unfortunate attacks that are taking place on these doctors.

To fix this issue, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) has raked up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi by writing a letter to him over the targetting of doctors in various parts of the country. The letter reads that the health workers- doctors, nurses, and other support staff have come forward to highlight the concern relating with lack of personal protection equipment, quarantine testing facilities on social media. When these medical workers voiced their concerns on social media, they received a 'harsh backlash', the letter said.

Incidents of the attack on doctors

Condemning these events, the association called the government to create a 'healthy space for debate and discussion to aid healthcare workers rather than ridicule them'. The letter also highlights other incidents of attacks that got reported. The incidents of attacks on doctors came to light when a couple of them were attacked at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital after a patient with multiple illnesses died of COVID-19. The 49-year-old man was critical and tested positive for coronavirus around a week ago. After his death, two of his family members blamed the doctors for it and allegedly attacked them.

In Madhya Pradesh's Indore, also, angry locals threw stones at doctors, healthcare workers and civic officials who went to screen people for coronavirus in the city's Taat Patti Bakhal area. Two women doctors were injured in the attack and had to be rescued by police. This comes two days after locals of Ranipura area of the city allegedly spat at officials and abused them during screening.

