1,144 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported In Mumbai; 2,434 Patients Recover In A Day

With 1144 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 23, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 69,625. At present, there are 28,653 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The number of recovered soared to 37,010 after 2434 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 38 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 3962. 82 deaths from the previous period were also added to the overall death tally. 76 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

2,99,379 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till June 23. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.81% from June 17-23. 4,27,325 senior citizens have been surveyed for SPO2 by visiting 25,17,147 houses. A total of 2106 senior citizens were given treatment or referred to medical facilities. While there are 765 active containment zones currently, 6116 buildings have been sealed. As of now, 17,411 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in Mumbai is 39 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district is 53%.

Read: Mumbai: BMC Launches 'Mission Zero' Rapid Action Plan To Contain COVID-19 Spread

Read: Mumbai: K East Ward Emerges As Coronavirus Hotspot After Dharavi And Worli

'Mission Universal Testing' launched

Amid scepticism over the level of COVID-19 testing in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has launched 'Mission Universal Testing'. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal gave instructions in this regard to the concerned officials in a meeting held on Tuesday. This initiative aims to trace, test, and provide medical treatment to citizens in order to control the spread of COVID-19. Here are the features of 'Mission Universal Testing':-

BMC to acquire 1 lakh antigen testing kits which would be used across all Municipal hospitals, government hospitals, and COVID Care Centres. As the test results are obtained within just 15-30 minutes, it would be possible to provide immediate treatment to those affected.

BMC has requested 35 large private hospitals across Mumbai Municipal Region to purchase and use these government-approved antigen testing kits.

Additional 2000 tests per day will be conducted of high-risk groups. Thus, the current average of 4000-4500 tests daily will go up to 6000-6500 tests.

High-risk contacts in home isolation are allowed to get tested at any laboratory. There is at least one lab in each of Mumbai's 24 wards.

Senior citizens above the age of 70 can get themselves tested at home without a doctor's prescription. Caretakers of such senior citizens will also be permitted to take the test.

Citizens can get themselves tested at home even on producing an e-prescription from the doctor.

BMC has instructed corporate houses and private companies to procure rapid testing kits developed by Abbott and Rache to test their employees. This step transforms the private sector into an active participant that will help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Read: Shops In Mumbai's Municipal Markets To Open On Odd-even Basis