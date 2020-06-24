From 1L Antigen Kits To 2000 More Tests: BMC Launches 'Mission Univeral Testing' In Mumbai

Quick links:
Amid skepticism over the level of COVID-19 testing in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has launched 'Mission Universal Testing'. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal gave instructions in this regard to the concerned officials in a meeting held on Tuesday. This initiative aims to trace, test, and provide medical treatment to citizens in order to control the spread of COVID-19. Here are the features of 'Mission Universal Testing':-
In line with its aggressive approach in the city's fight against #Covid19, BMC launches ‘Mission Universal Testing’. #BlessedToServe#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/uUgGzD6enc— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 24, 2020
With 846 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 23, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 68,481. At present, there are 30,063 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The number of recovered soared to 34,576 after 457 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 42 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 3842.
65 deaths from the previous period were also added to the overall death tally. 2,94,861 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till June 22. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.86% from June 16-22. The patient doubling rate in Mumbai is 38 days.
