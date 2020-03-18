Four People Heading To Surat With 'Home Quarantine' Stamps Deboarded From Train At Palghar

In an attempt to curb the novel Coronavirus spread, 4 people with the 'Home Quarantine Stamp' on their hands were deboarded from the Garib Rath train in Palghar. Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway informed that the individuals with the stamp had flown in from Germany and were suspected to have COVID-19. He added that the passengers were heading to Surat but were deboarded as they were defying protocol. Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra government had instructed authorities to stamp people who have been placed under 'home quarantine' for suspected exposure to the COVID-19.

Amidst the rising number of cases, the Western Railways on Tuesday canceled 35 trips of 10 trains. The Maharashtra government also shut down schools, colleges, gyms, social centers and theaters in an attempt to avoid mass gatherings. Maharashtra has been the worst-hit state with 38 COVID-19 positive cases being reported so far whereas the total number of cases in India has reached 151.

READ | Maharashtra: Coronavirus Suspects Under Home Quarantine To Be Stamped On Left Hand

The state government on Tuesday stated that stamping people under home quarantine will help identify them easily in public. Highlighting it as a 'precautionary measure,' Greater Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi issued an order to all officials at hospitals and airports directing them to 'stamp' behind the left palm of the suspected individual. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also appealed citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and suspected individuals to remain under home quarantine.

READ | CBSE Instructs Centres To Ensure Adequate Distance Between Students Appearing For Exams

Maha CM declares 'Coronavirus epidemic'

The Maharashtra government on Friday invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic, as announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Informing the State Assembly of the number of positive cases detected at that time, he declared all the schools to be shut in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad till further notice barring where 10th and 12th standard board exams are being conducted.

READ | COVID-19: Government Cancels All Non-essential Leaves Of Central Armed Police Forces

Furthermore, gyms, swimming pools and theatres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad have been shut till March 30. Subsequent to that, the state government has notified that offices mustn't work with over 50% attendance at any given time, in order to further 'social distancing'.

READ | 255 Coronavirus-infected Indians Confirmed In Iran; 276 Abroad Overall: Government