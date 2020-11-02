AAP Terms BJP-run Delhi Civic Bodies 'most Corrupt' As Doctors Go On Indefinite Strike

Lashing out at the Centre, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, demanded that the Centre release Rs 12,000 crore worth funds due to the Municipal corporations of Delhi (DMC) for the past 10 years. Siding with the protesting doctors and nurses of the North Delhi Municipal corporation (NDMC)-run Hindu Rao hospital, Kejriwal alleged that there was rampant corruption in the DMCs - all of which have been held by BJP since 2012. The next polls are scheduled in 2022, which AAP eyes to finally win after winning state polls in 2019.

Kejriwal: 'Where did the money go?'

"Those doctors who worked during COVID-19 to save our lives, not receiving salaries for several months, is wrong. Some are saying the Delhi government has not given money. I have gotten all information - the finance minister sits here. The amount allocated as per the constitution, it has gone to waste. Where did that money go? Since 2013-2014 there have been no new appointments, no salary increase. Why are salaries of sanitation workers, doctors, teachers not be given?" he said.

He added, "We have given Rs 3800 crore loans to the DMCs. They owe Rs 3000 crore worth of bills to the Delhi water department. In the past 10 years, Centre has allocated funds to all municipalities except Delhi. As per calculation, each year Rs 1100-1200 crore is the estimated expense which totals to Rs 12,000 crores for 10 years. The Centre is yet to give these funds. How will MCDs function otherwise? They have used an excess of Rs 550 crores in constructing one flyover. So much misappropriation of funds."

दिल्ली सरकार ने MCD को तय पैसे से ज्यादा पैसे दिए हैं, उसके अलावा MCD के ऊपर दिल्ली सरकार का 6800 करोड़ रुपए का लोन है।



MCD ने पिछले कई सालों से न कोई नई भर्ती की है ना ही किसी का वेतन बढ़ाया है, तो फिर ये पैसा जा कहाँ रहा है?#MostCorruptDepartment pic.twitter.com/Pt7pN7vsAD — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 2, 2020

Doctors on indefinite hunger strike

Since October 24, resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital - the Municipal hospital run by North Delhi civic body (NMC) have been on resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital - the Municipal hospital run by North Delhi civic body (NMC), burning effigies of Ravan, as per reports. The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) has written to the Hindu Rao Hospital, demanding the release of their salary for the last three months. Similarly, the NMC-run Kasturba Hospital and Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital have also been reportedly protesting over non-payment of their salary. Several doctors from the three hospitals held a joint protest at Jantar Mantar. While NMC mayor Jai Prakash has given assurance to the members of RDA that the issue will be resolved, dues have not been paid to the doctors yet.

AAP Vs BJP

As AAP accuses DMCs of rampant corruption, the three mayors alleged that no one from the Delhi government has given them an appointment, as they sat outside Kejriwal's home, seeking funds to pay the doctors. Incidentally, while the DMCs do come under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in 2009, the Centre delegated effective control of Delhi Municipal Corporation functions like building by-laws, allocation of central funds and carrying out performance reviews to the Delhi government. Moreover, the DMCs raise their own revenue through various activities and taxes apart from grants from the Delhi government and the Centre.

