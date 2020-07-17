After Angry Residents, Bengal's Power Minister Amazed By Exorbitant Electricity Bill

West Bengal’s power minister Sovan Deb Chatterjee was one of the several customers of CESC who claimed to have received an exorbitant electricity bill of Rs 11,000 on Thursday. The CESC is a private body which provides electricity to the city of Kolkata. He has sent the bill for review.

READ | Admission To Colleges In West Bengal Via Online Mode This Year

READ | 'West Bengal In Crisis; CM Mamata Busy Fighting Centre, Guv Instead Of Covid': BJP's Ghosh

"A lot of people are coming to me with grievances regarding their obnoxious electricity bills. I have spoken to CESC regarding this. I myself have been sent a bill of Rs 11,000, which is way more than what I pay usually. Have sent it for review. Told CESC that they need to clarify this publicly by tomorrow. I can pay, but there are multiple people who are facing a financial crunch in lockdown and such crazy amounts cannot be borne by them. A lot of people are getting these bills, CESC needs to work properly so that people don't suffer." said the veteran Trinamool leader Sovandeb Chatterjee.

The CESC is the private power utility which supplies electricity to Kolkata whereas the state-run power utility, the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL) caters the remaining districts.

CESC has been at the receiving end of not only customers but political parties due to power disruption after Amphan. The Chief Minister of West Bengal to0 showed her displeasure on the power provider for their services. CESC had received flak recently for failure to restore supply in many pockets of Kolkata several days after cyclone Amphan hit on May 20.

READ | Low Misappropriation Of Amphan Relief; Will Disburse Funds To Those Left Out: West Bengal CM

READ | West Bengal BJP Alleges TMC Goons Behind Death Of Leader Bapi Ghosh Due To Scuffle