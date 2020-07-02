Agra Prison Installs 'Panic Button' For Timely Medical Assistance For Detainees

A 'wireless panic alarm system' was inaugurated at the Agra District Jail, in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, in order to provide timely medical assistance to the detainees. The newly installed panic system in 32 barracks is one of its kind in the state that cannot be hacked or jammed, Deputy Inspector General (Jail Administration) Lav Kumar said.

"The inmates get into their barracks at night, if any ailing inmate is in need of any medical assistance then this wireless panic alarm system will help him", DIG Kumar told the reporters at the inaugration.

The radio frequency-operated alarm system set up at the cost of Rs. 9 Lakh received through donations is linked to a display panel at the prison's main gate. When someone hits on the button the help will reach in 10 mins, DIG Kumar said. He further added that although the healthcare experts reside in nearby areas of the prison, this 'panic button' would help streamline the process of care.

DIG Kumar also informed that every barrack will have a switch. "When the button is pressed, it'll activate a respective alarm at the main gate of the jail. The guard at the main gate will inform the guard on duty at the barrack. It would reduce our response time in case of medical emergencies. This facility is the first of its kind in the state." This facility has been installed on an experimental basis," Kumar said.

(With ANI inputs)