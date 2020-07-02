NCP Not Asked About CM Uddhav's Lockdown Extension; Sharad Pawar To Express 'displeasure'

Amid rifts within the Maha Vikas Aghadi over the LAC situation, sources have reported that NCP Chief Sharad Pawar along with other NCP leaders are expected to meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday to express their displeasure over the lockdown extension.

According to sources, the NCP and Congress leaders were not aware of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government's decision to extend the lockdown till July 31. It is said that they only got to know about it only when the notification was released on June 29. The NCP Chief is likely to raise this decision during his meeting, as per sources.

Earlier the Congress and the NCP had expressed their displeasure accusing Uddhav Thackeray of depending more on bureaucrats than his alliance partners, alleging that alliance members were being 'sidelined'.

NCP-Congress at loggerheads

Earlier this week, there were also tensions between the Congress and the NCP after Sharad Pawar supported the Centre over the LAC situation hitting out at Rahul Gandhi and reminding him that China had captured around 45,000 sq. km of the country's land after the 1962 war. Pawar had also said that this land remained in China's possession even when Congress was in power.

Shortly after this, Congress leader and Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut slammed the NCP supremo reminding him that the latter had served as the Defence Minister during Congress rule, questioning Pawar on why he had not corrected the alleged "mistake" committed by the Congress party.

Lockdown extended in Maharashtra

On Monday, the Maharashtra government officially announced that the lockdown would be extended in the entire state till the midnight of July 31. This comes a day after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray indicated that it was not possible to remove the lockdown post-June 30. Wearing face covers or masks, maintaining social distancing, restricted gatherings, and other measures shall continue to prevail. With 5,537 fresh cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported its highest single-day count of the viral infection, taking a total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,80,298.

