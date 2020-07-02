Thane, Navi Mumbai And Kalyan-Dombivli To Go Into 10-day Complete Covid Lockdown

A complete 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Navi Mumbai from July 3 as Coronavirus cases continue to rise. Now, the municipal corporations of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhansnagar, Panvel and Bhiwandi will be under complete lockdown - except for Mumbai and Vasai-Virar.

All shops selling non-essentials to remain shut

Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar on Wednesday night announced complete lockdown in the district between July 2 and 11. Thane district in Maharashtra registered 1,322 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing its overall tally to 34,646, the administration said.

A total of 366 COVID-19 cases were added in Thane city on Wednesday, taking its total to 9,138, while Kalyan is nearing 7,000 cases. The number of patients in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) areas stands at 6,823. According to media reports, in Navi Mumbai, all shops selling non-essentials will remain shut.

Non-essential services will not operate during this period, and nor would movement of vehicles for proposes other than medical and essential travel be allowed, the order issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma said.

In Mira Bhayandar, the civic authorities have re-imposed a total lockdown, including the closing of shops dealing in essential items, between July 1-10 to contain the outbreak. Ulhasnagar civic chief Raja Dayanidhi said it will be implemented between July 2 and 12 in its areas.

READ | Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation imposes lockdown in 10 containment zones till July 5

Mumbai's Coronavirus tally rose to 78,708 on Wednesday with an addition of 1,511 cases, while the death of 75 more patients took the toll in the city to 4,629, the civic body said. After a gap of 20 days, the financial capital of the country recorded more than 1,500 positive cases in a day.

READ | Mumbai sees 1511 new COVID-19 cases as section 144 kicks in the city till July 15

Section 144 imposed in Mumbai

On Wednesday, Section 144 was imposed in Mumbai prohibiting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions. The order will be effective till July 15, unless withdrawn earlier.

READ | Section-144 imposed in Mumbai for non-essential activities amid rising Covid cases: Police

"All movement of one or more persons in the areas designated as 'Containment Zone' by the municipal authorities is prohibited, except for essential services, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies," read the order by Pranaya Ashok, Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations)

READ | Strict lockdown imposed in Thane city from July 2-12; only essential services permitted

(With agency inputs)