Ahmedabad: Public Trust Organizes Mass Wedding With 1100 Couples Tying The Knot

As many as 1100 couples tied the knot on Saturday, February 8, at a mass wedding ceremony organized by the public trust in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. As per reports, the newly wedded couples were also given wedding presents. Reports state that the mass wedding included both Hindus and Muslims couples.

Participant's statements

As per reports, a bride said, "It is indeed a great help to poor families who cannot afford costly marriages. We are feeling good that we are part of such an event." Another participant said that community marriage reduces the financial burden on families. Calling it a good event, the participant added, "The money thus saved can be utilized for other purposes."

Another participant reportedly said, "The financial burden on our parents is reduced. We can do something for ourselves in the future." Speaking about the unity in the event, another goom added, "When there is unity in the country only then such an event is possible. It is good that Hindus and Muslims are together in this event. Even if someone is poor, he or she marry in such an event (sic)."

Uttarakhand groom treks to wedding

Meanwhile, last week, a groom in Uttarakhand reportedly travelled four kilometres on foot along with the guests in order to make it to his wedding. A video shared on social media showed a groom dressed in his wedding attire carrying an umbrella and marching across the thick sheets of snow, trekking on the mountains along with a long queue of wedding guests.

According to the reports, the groom was headed to the bride’s house, who lived in Luntara village of Ghat, for the wedding ceremony and the heavy snowfall and harsh weather had made it impossible to drive. The groom reportedly decided to trek the mountains in order to reach the wedding venue.

