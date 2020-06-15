AIIMS Sets Up 24x7 COVID-19 Helpline Number To Help Minor Hospitals In Corona Management

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has set up a 27x7 COVID-19 helpline number after the directions given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Through the helpline numbers, callers can take OPD appointments and talk to volunteers while doctors can talk to consultants. This decision was taken in order to help the small hospitals and clinics in the national capital to take coronavirus management-related help from senior medical experts at AIIMS.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan posted the helpline number and mentioned the three options that it provides.

A dedicated helpline has been created for #Delhi public as well as doctors on CoNTeC-AIIMS Helpline facility

📞 9115444155



Dial to get 3 choices



1️⃣Book OPD appointment



2️⃣Seek help from volunteers



3️⃣Doctors involved in #COVID19 management can talk to Senior Consultants 24x7 pic.twitter.com/D99Af1PzlD — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 14, 2020

Earlier, on the instructions of the Home Minister, the Health Ministry set up three teams of four doctors each from AIIMS Delhi, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) health ministry and Delhi government by MCD officials to inspect all the major COVID-19 facilities in Delhi. Witnessing the serious situation, he called a high-level meeting with Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and other senior officials of the government.

Centre ramps up Delhi's testing

The Centre has announced several key decisions on aiding the Delhi government to battle the COVID-19 crisis:

Testing for COVID-19 to be doubled in the next couple of days in Delhi and in 6 days to be tripled

A door-to-door health survey will be conducted in Delhi's containment zones and the report of which will come in one week.

500 railway coaches have been alloted which will increase Delhi Hospital's capacity by 8,000 beds.

A joint team of doctors of Health Dept of GOI, Delhi Health Dept, AIIMS and the 3 Municipal Corporation of Delhi will visit all COVID-19 hospitals in Delhi and inspect the health systems and preparedness to fight the disease and prepare a report

Transfer of 4 IAS officers - Awanish Kumar & Monica Priyadarshini from Andaman & Nicobar, and Gaurav Singh Rajawat & Vikram Singh Mallik from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist in COVID management

MHA has directed attachment to Delhi Government of two senior IAS officers - SCL Das and SS Yadav from Centre.

COVID-19 in Delhi

In the last 24 hours, the national capital has reported a spike of 2,224 new cases and 56 deaths, taking the tally of the total COVID-19 cases to 41,182, while the death toll rose to 1327 lives. On June 1, Kejriwal announced guidelines for the extended lockdown which will last till June 30. Kejriwal who has often advised Delhiites to get used to living with Coronavirus has drastically eased the restrictions in the city.

(With ANI inputs)