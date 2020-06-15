AIIMS Sets Up 24x7 COVID-19 Helpline Number To Help Minor Hospitals In Corona Management

Quick links:
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has set up a 27x7 COVID-19 helpline number after the directions given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Through the helpline numbers, callers can take OPD appointments and talk to volunteers while doctors can talk to consultants. This decision was taken in order to help the small hospitals and clinics in the national capital to take coronavirus management-related help from senior medical experts at AIIMS.
Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan posted the helpline number and mentioned the three options that it provides.
A dedicated helpline has been created for #Delhi public as well as doctors on CoNTeC-AIIMS Helpline facility— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 14, 2020
📞 9115444155
Dial to get 3 choices
1️⃣Book OPD appointment
2️⃣Seek help from volunteers
3️⃣Doctors involved in #COVID19 management can talk to Senior Consultants 24x7 pic.twitter.com/D99Af1PzlD
Earlier, on the instructions of the Home Minister, the Health Ministry set up three teams of four doctors each from AIIMS Delhi, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) health ministry and Delhi government by MCD officials to inspect all the major COVID-19 facilities in Delhi. Witnessing the serious situation, he called a high-level meeting with Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and other senior officials of the government.
The Centre has announced several key decisions on aiding the Delhi government to battle the COVID-19 crisis:
In the last 24 hours, the national capital has reported a spike of 2,224 new cases and 56 deaths, taking the tally of the total COVID-19 cases to 41,182, while the death toll rose to 1327 lives. On June 1, Kejriwal announced guidelines for the extended lockdown which will last till June 30. Kejriwal who has often advised Delhiites to get used to living with Coronavirus has drastically eased the restrictions in the city.
