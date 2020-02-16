Amravati: National Bravery Award Winner Files Complaint Against College Over Absurd Pledge

A National Bravery Award winner Zen Sadavarte on Saturday met the Additional Director General of Police and filed a police complaint about the Amravati college incident. According to her, the teachers and the management have violated the natural justice of the Right to Conscience.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, the 12-year-old said, "I met the ADG law and order and have registered a complaint and my complaint is taken as an FIR by the ADG and action will be taken on the concerned people and the management of the college."

About the incident

In a bizarre incident, students of the Mahila Arts and Commerce College in Amravati were forced to take a pledge on Valentine's Day whereby they had to vow against involvement in any form of a love affair or love marriage. As per sources, the administration of the all-girls college forced the students to take the pledge. According to reports, the pledge was a part of the National Service Scheme (NSS) camp.

Read: Rahul listening? Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appeals for pledge to not play politics on Pulwama

The pledge said:

'I pledge that I totally trust my parents. So in view of the events that took place in front of me, I will not love or have a love marriage. I will not marry a man who will take dowry. Due to social conditions, even if my family gets me married anywhere, as a future mother, I will not take dowry from my future daughter-in-law. Similarly, I will not give any dowry to the girl. I pledge this as a social duty.'

Read: Hardik Pandya poses with fiancee Natasa Stankovic, adorably calls her 'valentine for life'

Written apology

Meanwhile, the Principal of Mahila Arts and Commerce College, Rajendra Havre has tendered a written apology over the incident. The issued statement read, "Due to the oath administered in the college, the sentiments of some people may have been hurt. The issue of personal freedom has also come up. We apologize to all the people of the country expressing regret."

Further, the principal said that the oath was administered to educate the students so that they stay focused towards their career, and was not meant to hurt any sentiments.

Read: 'Where our hearts really belong,' observes Anand Mahindra at Valentine tribute to Martyrs

Read: BJP's Pankaja Munde hits out at absurd pledge in Amravati school, calls it 'ridiculous'

(With ANI Inputs)