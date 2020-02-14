Rahul Listening? Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Appeals For Pledge To Not Play Politics On Pulwama

On the first anniversary of the heinous Pulwama attack, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury paid homage to the martyrs of Pulwama and appealed to not play politics on the issue. This statement from Chowdhury comes against the backdrop of the scathing attack by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on BJP-led central government, where Rahul asked 'who had benefited from the attack?' among other questions without mentioning Pakistan.

However, taking to his Twitter on Friday, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury recalled the Pulwama attack and stated that more and more punishments need to be inflicted upon the enemies. Acknowledging the sensitivity of the issue, he added that we should pledge to not play politics over Pulwama.

The horror of #PulwamaAttack is still haunting us, more and more punishments need to be inflicted upon the enemies, pay my salutation to the Martyrs of Pulwama. Let us pledge not to play the politics on Pulwama. — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) February 14, 2020

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, former NCP leader Nawab Malik had also questioned the Central government over the investigation into the Pulwama attack. He said that the people first want to know the truth about the incident and then look to a memorial, referring to the Pulwama memorial that has been built with names of all 40 Martyrs engraved such that they can be paid tribute to.

Pulwama Attack

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel.

The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The main conspirators of the module have since then been terminated by the Army.

