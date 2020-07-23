Delhi Riots Case: Another Witness Threatened; Files Complaint With Uttarakhand Police

Another witness of the Delhi riots has been threatened for issuing his statement. This is the second witness who has been threatened by the aide of accused of the Delhi riot. According to the information, now the guard of Rajdhani Public School, owned by Faizal Farooqi an accused in the Delhi riot case, has been threatened.

"The name of the guard is Manoj. He has alleged that he was threatened by the father of Faizal Farooqi. Manoj is currently in Uttarakhand and has lodged this complaint with the local police," said a police source. Manoj's complaint read that he was allegedly threatened by father of Faizal Farooqi, who told him not to pursue the case and not be a witness.

When the Delhi riots took place Manoj was present at the school premises. He witnessed everything. Later he decided to be a witness against Farooqi. He then got his statement recorded against his employer before the Delhi Police. Manoj said that soon after he turned a witness in the case, he came on the radar of the accused and now is being targeted. He reportedly received threat calls.

According to the information, he had been working at the school for 18 years. Uttrakhand police is looking into the matter and the Delhi Police has been duly informed seeing the gravity of the matter.

