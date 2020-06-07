Delhi Riots: Third Chargesheet Filed, 7 Named For Murdering 27-year Old Rahul Solanki

In a major development, the Delhi police on Saturday evening filed two chargesheets - one related to in 78 cases in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February and another related to murder of 27-year old Rahul Solanki during the riots. 410 people have been chargesheeted in the 78 cases related to the riots, and 7 people have been identified for murdering Solanki. The Delhi Police had earlier filed three chargesheets in cases related to Delhi riots, including the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma.

Rahul Solanki case

The Crime Branch of Delhi police filed the chargesheet before Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar against seven persons in the murder case of Rahul Solanki. The court has decided to take up the matter for consideration of the chargesheet on June 20.

According to the chargesheet, 27-year old Solanki was allegedly murdered by accused Salman on February 24 during the riots and a .32 semi-automatic country-made pistol, allegedly used by Salman, has been recovered. It said that during the investigation, police found that Solanki died due to bullet injuries when Salman allegedly fired towards the people belonging to the Hindu community.

The charge sheet has been filed under sections 144, 147 and 48 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 302 (murder), 380 (theft), 427 (mischief), 436 (mischief by fire), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the India Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Solanki was allegedly shot while returning from a shop in the locality and his family members took him to GTB Hospital but he was declared brought dead, the chargesheet said. It further said the murder took place during the communal riots near Shiv Vihar Tiraha. The place of incident is near M/s Anil Sweets, where one Dilbar Singh Negi was allegedly murdered on February 24, the police said. On the basis of CCTV footage, oral evidence of eyewitnesses and other technical evidence including call detail records (CDR), some of the accused were identified and seven persons including Salman have been arrested, police said.

Other three chargesheets

First chargesheet: The first chargesheet naming accused Shahrukh Pathan who had allegedly fired on head constable Deepak Dahiya and others on 24 February, was filed by police - on May 1. he police have also named Kaleem Ahmad and Ishtiyak Mallik for aiding Pathan on the spot and sheltering him. Pathan was the first person to be arrested in connection to the riot case.



Second chargesheet: The second chargesheet was filed on Wednesday, naming suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the IB official Ankit Sharma's murder case. The Delhi Police Crime Branch has named Hussain as the main person who had allegedly been instigating the rioting mob, in the Chand Bagh area. Ten persons, including Tahir Hussain, have been charge-sheeted, but Hussain's lawyer maintains that there was no proof convicting his client.



Third Chargesheet: The Delhi police on Thursday, have filed the third charge sheet pertaining to the Delhi riots which took place in February 2020. The Delhi police have arrested 12 people in connection to the murder of 20-year old Dilbar Singh Negi, who was burnt alive allegedly by rioters

Delhi riots

Clashes began between CAA supporters and anti-CAA groups in Northeast Delhi on February 23, as both camps resorted to stone-pelting after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on February 24 and 35 - while US President Donald Trump visited India, the violence increased killing 53 and injuring over 200, as per official figures.

Delhi CM Kejriwal had offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, while the police have filed 167 FIRs and have arrested or detained 885 people till date. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.