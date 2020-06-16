Delhi CM Kejriwal Said He'd Go On-ground Himself; Anyone Seen Him?: BJP's Amit Malviya

Quick links:
BJP's National IT Head Amit Malviya on Tuesday took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the Coronavirus management in the national capital. Taking to Twitter, he posted a video clipping of Kejriwal's virtual address where he says "I will personally go on grounds, I will personally go and see that the banquet hall, stadiums, hotels are ready as COVID-19 facilities."
To this, Malviya questioned "Anyone seen Kejriwal on the ground in the last 3 months?" He further added that while the Union Home Minister visited LNJP, called an all-party meeting, and took charge of Delhi, Kejriwal has disappeared. "We have only seen him in advertisements," he added.
किसी ने केजरीवाल को पिछले 3 महीनों में जमीन पर देखा?— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 16, 2020
CM ने 10 जून को कहा “हम होटल्स, स्टेडीयम्स को तैयार करवाएँगे। इसके लिए मैं ख़ुद ज़मीन पर उतरूँगा।”
इस बीच गृहमंत्री LNJP हो आए, सर्वदलीय बैठक बुला ली और दिल्ली का चार्ज ले लिया पर केजरीवाल गायब!
दिखते हैं तो सिर्फ विज्ञापन में। pic.twitter.com/uXbo8582Ty
Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi L-G Anil Baijal. The Centre announced several key decisions on aiding the Delhi government to battle the COVID-19 crisis:
Meanwhile, on Monday, Shah visited the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital to review their preparedness in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. He interacted with the hospital staff and doctors and also held a discussion with senior doctors in the conference room over the growth rate of cases, death tolls, and admission of patients from outside of Delhi. He had held an all-party meeting earlier in the day.
According to the Delhi health department, Delhi recorded 1,647 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to 42,829. While 73 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll climbed to 1,400. As per the bulletin, over 2,000 cases were reported per day in Delhi from June 12 to June 14.
