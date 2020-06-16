Amit Shah Directs Delhi Govt To Install CCTV Cameras In COVID Hospitals Within 24 Hours

Adding on to the list of measures taken by the Home Ministry to tackle the alarming Covid-19 situation in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday instructed the Delhi government to install CCTV cameras in Coronavirus wards of hospitals. Soon after, the Delhi government directed its Public Works Department to install the CCTV cameras for 'efficient monitoring and supervision of patient care' in all hospitals.

Stepping into the handling of COVID-19 situation in the national capital after lapses were flagged in various media reports, Amit Shah has announced a series of measures and has directed the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to take immediate steps. This came days after the Supreme Court had pulled up Delhi, government for its 'horrendous, horrific and pathetic' handling of Coronavirus pandemic.

READ | Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike of 178 COVID-19 deaths, cases top 1.10 lakh

Amit Shah visits LNJP Hospital

On Monday, Home Minister Shah met with the officials of Delhi's nodal hospital Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) to review their preparedness in dealing with the COVID pandemic. Shah interacted with the hospital staff and doctors and also held a discussion with senior doctors in the conference room over the growth rate of cases, death tolls, and admission of patients from outside of Delhi.

Visited LNJP Hospital in Delhi and held comprehensive discussion with the doctors and officials on the COVID-19 situation. Also reviewed hospital's preparedness.



I thank and salute all Corona warriors who are serving the country round the clock in these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/oMkqNSHwNZ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 15, 2020

READ | PM Modi to hold two conference meetings with state CMs on June 16 & 17

Amit Shah meets Delhi CM, Delhi L-G

Amid worsening Covid-19 situation in the national capital, Home Minister Shah on Sunday had met Delhi CM Kejriwal, and L-G Anil Baijal. The Home Minister had declared that testing in the national capital will double within the next two days and would triple in next six days. He also said that a door-to-door survey will be done in containment areas for effective contact mapping. 500 railway coaches have been allotted which will increase Delhi Hospital's capacity by 8,000 beds. The Home Minister also transferred 4 IAS officers to New Delhi to assist in COVID management and directed attachment to Delhi Government of two senior IAS officers.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates

Delhi's COVID-19 tally

Delhi on Monday recorded 1,647 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to 42,829, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,400, authorities said. Seventy-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

From June 12 to 14, over 2,000 cases were reported per day in Delhi. The highest spike in fresh cases -- 2,224 -- was recorded on June 14. The Delhi Health department's bulletin also said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1,400, and the total number of cases mounted to 42,829.

READ | Delhi: Amit Shah assures all necessary steps to check COVID-19 crisis in all-party meet