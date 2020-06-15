Delhi: Amit Shah Assures All Necessary Steps To Check COVID-19 Crisis In All-party Meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the central government will take all necessary steps to check the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi. Chairing a meeting of all political parties in Delhi on the COVID-19 situation, the minister said, "We all have to stand united under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against the pandemic."

The Union Home Minister directed the Centre, Delhi government and all three Municipal Corporations of Delhi to ensure proper implementation of the decisions including house-to-house survey and coronavirus testing to the lowest level.

"The main aim of this meeting is to win the fight against coronavirus with mutual coordination. We have to turn the country and the national capital corona free, healthy and prosperous at the earliest under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be possible with the cooperation and coordination of all concerned," Shah said.

The Home Minister asked the Delhi government, all three mayors and the Municipal Corporations to work together and implement the decisions taken in this morning's meeting, according to an official release by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He also directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure all guidelines are enforced strictly. Several important decisions were taken to check coronavirus spread in Delhi at a meeting chaired by Shah with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior officers on Sunday.

READ: Amit Shah holds all-party meet on COVID-19 situation in Delhi

READ: Amit Shah visits Delhi's LNJP hospital to review preparedness after holding all-party meet

Amit Shah Assures Delhi Govt Will Conduct 18,000 COVID Tests Per Day

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta on Monday said that the Union Home Minister has said that the Delhi government will start conducting 18,000 COVID-19 tests per day by June 20.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that by June 20, Delhi Govt will start conducting 18,000 COVID-19 testing per day and door-to-door tracing and mapping will be conducted in containment zones," Gupta told reporters after the all-party meeting over the management of the pandemic in the national capital.

Gupta also said that in the all-party meeting, "BJP demanded that 50 percent charges should be waived off on testing. This demand has been approved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah." He said that during the course of the meeting, Shah had urged all political parties to set aside their differences during this hour of crisis and come together to fight COVID-19.

READ: Amit Shah assures Delhi govt will conduct 18,000 COVID tests per day after all-party meet

READ: Home Minister Amit Shah seeks rising above political differences to beat Covid in Delhi