Odisha Artist Celebrates Women's Day By Making A Miniature Woman Statue On Pencil Nib

A renowned miniature artist from Odisha, L Eswar Rao has crafted a miniature art of a woman on pencil nib on the occasion of International Women's Day, which will be celebrated worldwide on March 8.

"It is the smallest 0.5-inch statue of a woman on pencil nib. It took me three days to craft it as it is a difficult task," said Rao, a Bhubaneswar-based artist.

Hailing from Jatni village in Khurda district, about 20 km from the State capital of Odisha, the artist tries to disseminate a message to not misbehave with women.

As per the news agency ANI, the artist pronounced, "Every day we hear about rape cases happening in our society, hence, on this International Women's Day, I appeal to all not to misbehave with women."

The artist added, "Every rape victim or survivor is a daughter, sister or even mother of somebody. Respect them as you respect women of your own family."

This is not the first time that Rao managed to amaze everyone with his artistic skills. He had earlier carved a model of 'Shiva Linga' on a pencil nib and a stone inside a small bottle on the occasion of Maha Shivratri last month. The artist has also crafted the men's Hockey World Cup trophy on a pencil tip using tamarind seeds as a tribute to the Indian team. Ahead of Christmas last year, he even created church inside a bottle.

Last year, he made a three-and-a-half inch miniature of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel inside a bottle using soap on the occasion of the fourth Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).

In May 2019, to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's thumping victory in the Lok Sabha polls, the miniature artist, carved Modi and Patnaik's faces on separate pencil nibs.