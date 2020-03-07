Things To Do In Delhi: Holi Parties & Women's Day Celebrations One Can Attend This Weekend

The colourful festival of Holi is just around the corner. The weekend prior to the festival is always special as those interested in the festival are preoccupied with the preparations for the festival. However, those who just want to enjoy the holiday are already looking forward to some relaxation this weekend.

Interestingly, March 8 which is a Sunday is also International Women’s Day 2020, which means there are special events on the occasion as well. In the capital city of India, Delhi, this weekend is pretty occupied with Holi parties as well as some other Women’s Day activities.

Here are some of the ways that you can spend your weekend in Delhi. Check out the list of things to do in Delhi this weekend.

Things to do in Delhi

Things to do this weekend- Holi Bash

ALSO READ: Things To Do In Hyderabad: Weekend And Women's Day 2020 Plans & Events In The City

There is a Holi party being held in Noida’s rooftop Lounge Barish Moon Bar. The party will be held on March 8, 2020, and will commence from 10 am onwards. The Holi bash will include colours as well as DJ and Dhol to let yourself loose and dance your heart out.

There is also a Holi special backpacking trip that will begin from March 8, 2020, and will be done on March 10, 2020. The trek will be to Mathura and Agra. The first two days will be given to sightseeing. On the last day, the trekkers will be seen playing Holi and losing themselves in the colours. The trek will be organised by Sameru Trekkers. You can get all the information about the trek from their official website- www.sumerutrekkers.com

ALSO READ: Things To Do In Mumbai To Make Your Weekend 'lit And Happening'; Check It Out

Things to do this weekend- Women’s Day 2020

ALSO READ: Things To Do In Bangalore This Weekend: Holi Parties, Breezy Brunch And So Much More

On the occasion of Women’s Day 2020, an aqua Zumba will be held for all the women. The activity will be held in the lavish hotel Radisson in Gurugram. During the three-hour activity, women can dance and rejoice while also staying fit active. The activity will be held on Women’s Day, which is March 8 and a healthy breakfast will also be provided to the women.

There will be an open-air cinema viewing on the occassion of International Women’s Day. The movie shown will be Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen and the screening will begin from 7:30 pm. The venue for the event is Ibis New Delhi Aerocity. Give your movie screening a comfortable yet lavish touch to it.

ALSO READ: Things To Do In Kolkata: Everything You Can Do This Weekend On Women's Day 2020