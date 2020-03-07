Captain Ruchi Sharma: First Operational Paratrooper Of Indian Army Motivates Women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently asked citizens to put forward the stories of inspirational women with #SheInspiresUs and one such story to emerge from these tweets is that of Indian Army's first operational paratrooper, Captian Ruchi Sharma. Her story was shared by the official Twitter account of the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence.

Sky is not the limit

Capt Ruchi Sharma, first operational paratrooper of the #IndianArmy. She still motivates women of all ages to serve the country. #WomensDay #IWD2020 #EachforEqual #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/PJYVOo9FNP — ADG (M&C) DPR (@SpokespersonMoD) March 6, 2020

Paratroopers are military parachutist who is trained to jump from planes using a parachute to land at a designated spot. They are often used in surprise attacks during the war. According to reports, Captian Ruchi Sharma joined the Indian Army in 1996 and she was qualified to become the first woman operational paratrooper.

While speaking to a local media outlet, Captain Sharma said that she was ready for combat and as an individual, she believed that women should be given a chance to take up combat arms. She further also believes that having women in combat arms will result in a good and healthy institution. She served the Indian Army til 2003.

Making India proud

Several internet users also hailed Captian Sharma. One user also called her 'Bharat ki Beti'. Another user also saluted her for her braveness.

