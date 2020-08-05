Ayodhya Priest To Honour PM Modi With Headgear, Silver Crown & Stole At Bhumi Pujan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be honoured with headgear, a silver crown and a stole with the name of Lord Rama printed upon his arrival at the Ram Janmabhoomi site for the foundation stone-laying ceremony. Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas ji Maharaj, head priest of Hanuman Garhi, has said that PM’s visit to Ayodhya is a proud moment for the city and he will be traditionally honoured at the temple site.

“PM's visit to Ayodhya is a proud moment. We'll honour him with headgear, a silver crown and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed. We also hope that he rings the 3.5 quintal bell and proceed towards Ram Janmabhoomi,” Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas ji Maharaj said.

Eight months after the Supreme Court verdict paving the way for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi, PM Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the temple on August 5 at 12:30 pm.

READ | Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Lay Temple's Foundation Stone At 12:30 PM

PM Modi's itinerary in Ayodhya:

Landing at Lucknow airport at 10:35 am

Leaving the airport for Ayodhya in helicopter at 10:40 am

Landing in Saket Colony in Ayodhya at 11:30 am

Darshan at Hanuman Garhi at 11:40 am

Reaching Ramjanmabhoomi at 12 noon

10 minutes for darshan of Ram Lalla

Tree plantation program in the premises of the promised temple at 12:15 pm

Bhoomi Poojan begins at 12:30 pm

Foundation stone laying ceremony at 12:40 pm

Meeting Swami Nrityagopal Das and other members of the Ram Janmabhoomi trust at 1:10 pm

PM Modi will leave for Saket helipad at 2:05 pm

Departure for Lucknow at 2:20 pm

IN PICTURES: Here's How Ram Mandir In Ayodhya Will Look Like After Completion

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya will be laid on August 5. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes.

Out of the 175 eminent guests invited for the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir, 135 saints belonging to 135 spiritual traditions will be present. Some eminent citizens of Ayodhya have also been invited to the ceremony. The sacred soil from over 2000 holy places and water from more than 100 rivers has been brought for the Bhoomi Pujan. PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel shall be present on the stage.

READ | Ayodhya: Grand Ram Temple To Be Bigger, Taller To Accommodate More Devotees

READ | Ayodhya: Guests Attending Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan To Receive Silver Coin From Temple Trust