Ayodhya: Guests Attending Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan To Receive Silver Coin From Temple Trust

Ahead of the ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5, festivities have begun in Ayodhya which will host several eminent personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Every guest attending the grand Ram Mandir ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ on Wednesday will receive a silver coin containing the sign of the Ram Darbar and the shrine area. This silver coin will be given to every guest on behalf of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Silver coins for guests

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya will be laid on August 5. A total of 175 eminent guests will attend the event including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 135 saints. While PM Modi will lay the foundation stone at the Ram Janmabhoomi, several BJP veterans like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi will attend via video-conference amid Coronavirus pandemic.

About the historic temple

The trust has estimated that the construction of the temple will be completed in 3 to 3.5 years. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes.

The trust is planning to contact 10 Crore families across 4 Lakh localities of the country for fund collection. In November 2019, the Supreme Court had ended the seven-decade long land dispute, awarding the Ram Janmabhoomi land to the Hindu parties and offering an alternated land to the Muslim parties.

