Ayodhya: Grand Ram Temple To Be Bigger, Taller To Accommodate More Devotees

Ahead of the much anticipated Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya, it is reported that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be grander and bigger compared to the earlier plan with three new domes added to the design and the structure's height increased by 20 feet. Approved by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust The changes in design will enable more devotees to be accommodated in the precincts of the temple and add to its magnificence.

Mahant Raju Das, the senior priest of Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya, said the temple will have three more domes. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has been set up to oversee the construction of Ram temple.

"We want a magnificent temple and for that, I would like to thank the temple trust. The temple will now have more domes. It will have three floors," Das told ANI.

PM Modi, CM Yogi & Only 3 Others To Be On Stage

As Ayodhya gears up for Ram Mandir's Bhoomi Pujan, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday, laid out the itinerary for the event. Addressing reporters in Ayodhya, the trust's secretary said that 175 eminent guests will attend the event including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 135 saints. While PM Modi will lay the foundation stone at the Ram Janmabhoomi, several BJP veterans like L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi will attend via video-conference amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya will be laid on August 5. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023- the year of the Uttar Pradesh State polls. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes. The trust is planning to contact 10 Crore families across 4 Lakh localities of the country for fund collection. In November 2019, the Supreme Court had ended the seven-decade long land dispute, awarding the Ram Janmabhoomi land to the Hindu parties and offering an alternated land to the Muslim parties.

(With inputs from ANI)

