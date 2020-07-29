Bengaluru: 3-storied Building's Collapse Caught On Camera; No Casualties Reported

A three-storied building behind an under-construction site in Majestic area of Bengaluru collapsed on Tuesday, July 28. The incident took place where once the Kapali theater stood. Recently the theater was demolished to build a multiplex and construction work was being carried out to build a parking lot. No casualties have been reported at the construction site however the video of the incident is gone viral over social media.

#WATCH Karnataka: A three-storied building behind an under construction site in Majestic area of Bengaluru collapsed yesterday; no casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/FYeiMnbrEw — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

According to media reports, the ground for the construction of the multiplex building had been dug to a depth of over 80 feet and the neighboring building had started to develop cracks on Monday. In order to avert any unforeseen circumstance, the officials evacuated the area. The three-storied building comprised a hotel, and a lodge. The building owner had approached the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to demolish it by next month.

Although there was no one inside the building, the police and fire personnel had launched an operation to look out for any victims under the debris. Gandhinagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao visited the spot and said that the owner of the under-construction site should pay for the loss incurred by the neighboring buildings, as per the reports said.

Another incident in neighbouring state

A portion of a four-story building collapsed in Nalasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra on July 17 Friday, officials said, adding there were no injuries as the structure had been vacated long time ago. The left portion of the building will be pulled down as a precautionary measure, an official added.

