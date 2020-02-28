Bengaluru Civic Body Drafts New Version Of Pet Dog Licensing Bylaw, Seeks To Limit Pets

After its withdrawal in 2018, the Bengaluru civic body --- Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday drafted a new version of pet dog licensing bylaw. According to reports, the bylaw is sought to limit the number of dogs that can be brought up in a flat or an independent house.

According to the Special Commissioner (Animal Husbandry) of the BBMP, the law is yet to be approved by the Bengaluru civic body council. Further, the Commissioner stated that the law will help manage the pet dog population and will also make pet dog licensing mandatory.

About the bylaw

According to reports, apart from limiting the number of dogs in a house, the bylaw is also seeking to make it mandatory for the dog's owner to fix a microchip and sterilize their pets. Further, the draft states that an owner staying in a flat cannot keep more than one dog, while those living in an independent house can keep up to three dogs.

Read: Zomato boy said to have kidnapped user's pet dog, Zomato responds

Further, the bylaw makes it mandatory for pet dog owners to get a license. However, a fine of Rs 1,000 will be levied if the owner fails to do so. Meanwhile, the rules are relaxed for the ones who rear abandoned, rescued and local breed dogs. However, it is mandatory for them to get the necessary certification from the local authorities. Along with it, the BBMP has also proposed to utilize the revenue which will be generated from license fees and fines for the animal birth control(ABC) and anti-rabies vaccination programs for stray dogs in the city.

Meanwhile, dog lovers are unhappy with the guidelines of the bylaw. According to them, the bylaw will discourage the people from adopting pets.

Read: Bengaluru VVIP brat exposed: Stung IO reveals Nalapad was driving, changed number-plate

Withdrawal of the bylaw in 2018

In 2018, the government had withdrawn the pet dog licensing bylaw after several dog owners and animal right activists had come in support of the 'Not Without My Dog' protest. As per reports, several petitions were filed in the Karnataka High Court that lead to the withdrawal of the bylaw with immediate effect.

Read: Video of wannabe service dog failing hilariously at training exercises wins internet

Read: Bengaluru police joins 'Be Together Bangalore' campaign to increase women's safety