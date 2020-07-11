Bengaluru Lockdown: CM Yediyurappa Urges People To Cooperate, Follow All Guidelines

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday urged Bangaloreans to cooperate with the government and follow Coronavirus preventive measures as the city is gearing up for a week-long lockdown from Tuesday.

In a statement, the CM said, the decision to impose the lockdown from 8 pm, July 14, was taken in view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts and as per the advice of experts. He said the detailed guidelines will be issued on Monday in this regard.

During the lockdown period, the supply of essential commodities like groceries, vegetables, fruits, milk, medicines will continue uninterrupted while MBBS and post-graduate examinations will be conducted as scheduled, the leader said.

"I appreciate the tireless efforts of our healthcare and police personnel, ASHA workers, volunteers, and media persons in containing COVID 19 pandemic in the state. I appeal people to cooperate with the Government, wear masks, maintain social distance, follow all guidelines, take all precautionary steps and help us contain the pandemic," Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka on Saturday reported the biggest single-day spurt of 2,798 cases and a record 70 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections in the state to 36,216, the health department said.

Community transmission fears

Seeing each day report the highest surge in Bengaluru, health experts believe that they are in the community transmission stage, as per reports. Several cases from Padarayanapura, Nanjangud, and many places in north Karnataka were reportedly found with no previous contacts. While the government has ruled out community transmission, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday appointed a minister each as in-charge for eight zones in the city to effectively manage the pandemic.

Karnataka's COVID-19 battle

As per testing statistics, Karnataka ranks among the top three states apart from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh - testing 13,000-15,000 people per day, inspite of their low COVID-19 numbers. The government has also capped the test of pricing at Rs 2600 and Rs 4500 for government and private hospitals respectively. Treatment prices too have been capped at Rs 5200 per day for cases in general wards, Rs 7500 per day for oxygen support, Rs 8500 per day for an isolation ward, and Rs 12000 for an ICU with a ventilator.

Karnataka's capital Bengaluru has maintained its low numbers due to its effective tracking, with teams tracing 47 contacts per positive case. In comparison, Mumbai has traced 10-15 contacts while Delhi traces only 2 contacts, according to studies. Moreover, Bengaluru had maintained a very strict implementation of the lockdown, monitoring severe areas.

