Bengaluru: Loud Blast-like Sound Heard In Parts Of City, KSNDMC Confirms Not A Earthquake

The booming sound was heard across eastern Bengaluru - International Airport, Kalyan Nagar, MG road, Marathahalli, Whitefield, Sarjapur, Electronic city

Jitesh Vachhatani
Bengaluru

A loud blast-like sound was heard in parts of Karnataka's Bengaluru earlier on Wednesday. The booming sound was heard across eastern Bengaluru- from International Airport, Kalyan Nagar, MG road, Marathahalli, Whitefield, Sarjapur, Electronic city right up to Hebbagodi. 

The Whitefield Police area has searched on ground and so far no damage has been reported. The police are trying to ascertain the source of the sound. Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Center (KSNDMC) has confirmed that activity reported is not an earthquake. Director of KSNDMC has stated that if it were an earthquake it would have widespread effects rather than being restricted to an area. HAL & IAF authorities have also been contacted. More information is awaited. 

The unknown activity has led to another storm. Twitter has been in frenzy, with netizens sharing hilarious memes speculating the source of the unknown activity. Here are a few: 

Image Credits: PTI

