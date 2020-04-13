BJP Asks Maha Health Minister To Take Necessary Action On Depleting Health Infra In Mumbai

BJP on Monday urged the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take necessary action on the massive reduction in the healthcare infrastructure of Mumbai. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya contended that many hospitals had been dedicated solely to COVID-19 patients. Moreover, he claimed that persons suffering from other diseases such as Thalassemia, Haemophilia, Cancer, TB, Kidney, and Liver ailments were being denied access to regular treatment. Citing unnamed experts, Somaiya argued that the functioning of half of the hospitals would be affected by May 15.

Maintaining that individuals having diseases other than COVID-19 were suffering, he also pointed out that containment measures had been ordered in 20 major hospitals such as Wockhardt Hospital, Hinduja Hospital, Bombay Hospital, and Saifee Hospital.

I draw attention Health Minister, Thousands Patients of Thalassemia, Haemophilia, Chemotherapy, Dialysis, TB, Heart, Blood Pressure, Kidney, Liver...(Other than COVID19) not getting proper treatment, as dozens of Hospitals in Mumbai closed down, affected due to Corona @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/Yjr22Z0AAO — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 13, 2020

Mumbai's death toll surges to 100

Earlier in the day, Mumbai's COVID--19 tally surged to 1549 with 150 new positive cases being reported. Apart from this, there were 9 casualties propelling the overall death toll in India's financial capital to 100. On the other hand, a total of 141 people have been discharged until now.

Mumbai: 150 new positive cases & 9 deaths reported today in Mumbai. Of the 9 deaths today, 7 had co-morbidity. Total number of cases now stands at 1549 and total deaths at 100 in the city. 43 patients have been discharged today; total 141 discharged till date. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/n5eFSfYDWe — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

On April 12, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis conducted a review of the worst affected COVID-19 districts with BJP office bearers and MLAs, MPs, MLCs of the aforesaid areas via an audio bridge. Observing that the novel coronavirus was increasingly spreading, he talked about the work done by BJP workers in providing essential items such as masks, food, PPE kits, and medicines. Moreover, he opined that bigger challenges would arise in the next few days considering that the lockdown period had been extended by 15 days.

