BJP Asks Maha Health Minister To Take Necessary Action On Depleting Health Infra In Mumbai

City News

BJP's Kirit Somaiya urged the Maharashtra Health Minister to take necessary action on the massive reduction in the healthcare infrastructure of Mumbai.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kirit Somaiya

BJP on Monday urged the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take necessary action on the massive reduction in the healthcare infrastructure of Mumbai. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya contended that many hospitals had been dedicated solely to COVID-19 patients. Moreover, he claimed that persons suffering from other diseases such as Thalassemia, Haemophilia, Cancer, TB, Kidney, and Liver ailments were being denied access to regular treatment. Citing unnamed experts, Somaiya argued that the functioning of half of the hospitals would be affected by May 15.

Maintaining that individuals having diseases other than COVID-19 were suffering, he also pointed out that containment measures had been ordered in 20 major hospitals such as Wockhardt Hospital, Hinduja Hospital, Bombay Hospital, and Saifee Hospital. 

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address At 10 AM On April 14; Total Cases At 9352

Read: COVID-19: 25 Districts In 15 States Report No Cases In 14 Days Post-Cluster Containment

Mumbai's death toll surges to 100

Earlier in the day, Mumbai's COVID--19 tally surged to 1549 with 150 new positive cases being reported. Apart from this, there were 9 casualties propelling the overall death toll in India's financial capital to 100. On the other hand, a total of 141 people have been discharged until now. 

On April 12, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis conducted a review of the worst affected COVID-19 districts with BJP office bearers and MLAs, MPs, MLCs of the aforesaid areas via an audio bridge. Observing that the novel coronavirus was increasingly spreading, he talked about the work done by BJP workers in providing essential items such as masks, food, PPE kits, and medicines. Moreover, he opined that bigger challenges would arise in the next few days considering that the lockdown period had been extended by 15 days. 

Read: Kejriwal's AAP Advises Uddhav: Rethink Closing Grocery & Other Shops In Mumbai's K-W Ward

Read: CM Uddhav Nominated For MLC Seat, BJP & NCP Play Politics Over State's Anti-Covid Efforts

First Published:
