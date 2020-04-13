Kejriwal's AAP Advises Uddhav: Rethink Closing Grocery & Other Shops In Mumbai's K-W Ward

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Maharashtra Unit on Sunday requested the state's administration to rethink the closing of grocery and other essential services shops in Mumbai's K-West ward which comprises areas of Vile Parle, Andheri and Jogeshwari. Taking to Twitter, the party said that it concerned that limited window of opening proposed for these shops might lead to the opposite of government's social distancing plan.

We are concerned that limited window of opening proposed for these shops might lead to the opposite of Govt's social distancing plan. — AAP महाराष्ट्र (@AAPMaharashtra) April 12, 2020

On April 10th, K-West ward of the BMC issued a circular stating grocery stores will only remain operational on Mondays between 10 am and 5 pm. However, chemist shops have been exempted from this as they are allowed to function 24x7. Assistant municipal commissioner Vishwas Mote said, "We have taken this decision in consultation with police and higher-up civic authorities as the lockdown was not being taken seriously and social distancing was also not being maintained."

'Need calm actions as opposed to knee jerk reactions'

The AAP said while the movie is "well-intentioned" it may end up doing more harm than good in the city's fight against COVID-19. The party also stated that this is in direct contradiction to the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's plans to keep such stores open 24/7 with the view of preventing overcrowding at them.

"We are concerned that this step might lead to people lining up on Mondays and creating a situation that won't be conducive to maintaining social distancing. Maharashtra is at an important stage in its fight against COVID-19 and needs calm actions as opposed to knee jerk reactions," the party said in another tweet.

According to data from the BMC, nearly 50% of all cases in the city are from just five wards. The data suggests close to 500 positive cases have been detected in D, E, G South, M East and K-West wards.

As many as 221 people tested Coronavirus positive in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the state tally of COVID-19 patients to 1,982, a state health department official said. Twenty-two coronavirus positive patients died due to the infection in the state on Sunday, which increased the death toll to 149, he said.

Mumbai reported the highest number of deaths at 16, followed by three in Pune, two in Navi Mumbai and one from Solapur.

(With PTI inputs)