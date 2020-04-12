CM Uddhav Nominated For MLC Seat, BJP & NCP Play Politics Over State's Anti-Covid Efforts

Even as Maharashtra fights an intense battle against rising Coivd-19 cases, politics, it seems has begun, first when the BJP blamed the Uddhav Thackeray government for VVIP treatment to Wadhawans, and now, with NCP leader targeting the saffron party. On Saturday, as NCP leader & Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil reportedly asked the BJP to focus relief work during the coronavirus outbreak, BJP launched a counter-attack.

State's BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that the NCP leader should look into the contribution of ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress towards the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. The state BJP chief had recently questioned the Maharashtra cabinet after it decided to recommend Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's name as the nominated member of the Legislative Council from the governor's quota at a time when the fight against the COVID 19 is on.

"Instead of appealing to us, he (Jayant Patil) should make such an appeal to the MVA constituents. What is their contribution in the fight against coronavirus?" Chandrakant Patil said.

The former revenue minister said the BJP has been running 560 community kitchens and providing food or ration to 43 lakh needy people, and claimed it had distributed more than 6.50 lakh masks and 4.75 lakh sanitisers, and collected 5000 units of blood.

"The blood banks have told (the BJP) there is no place with them to store (additional) blood now. Therefore, (the BJP) has stopped blood donation and is preparing a list of donors. The BJP workers have lists of 22,000 blood donors with them," he claimed. "Where are the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in this battle? Jayant Patil should speak on this," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray's name as MLC from Guv quota

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday decided to recommend Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's name for being nominated as member of the state Legislative Council from the Governor's quota. Thackeray, who is currently not a member of either of the Houses of state Legislature, was not present at the Cabinet meeting where the decision was taken. At present, there are two vacancies in the Legislative Council from the Governor's quota after MLCs Rahul Narvekar and Ram Wadkute quit the NCP to join the BJP before the Assembly polls in October last year. The term of these two vacant seats is till mid-June.

