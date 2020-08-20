Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore Woman Makes Eco-friendly COVID-themed Chocolate Ganesha Idol

Nidhi Sharma, an Indore resident has decided to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi by making a chocolate Ganesha idol for the festival. Nidhi Sharma made a coronavirus themed chocolate Ganesha and plans to immerse it in milk on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi in Coronavirus times

This Ganesha idol made out of chocolate is eco-friendly and is in line with PM Modi's appeal to the citizen to be sensitive towards the environment during Ganesh Chaturthi. Nidhi Sharma's Lord Ganesha idol is a way to pay tribute to COVID-19 warriors like doctors, police, and other health care workers who are on the frontlines amid the global health crisis, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. This chocolate Ganesha symbolises hope to the Indore resident, Nidhi Sharma.

"I have made Ganesha idols using chocolate. We believe that we will get rid of coronavirus with the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Based on this theme, we have placed idols of police and doctor. We have also made a ball using chocolate symbolizing coronavirus. We have showcased Lord Ganesha killing the ball using trident," said Nidhi Sharma.

Nidhi Sharma is not only going eco-friendly this Ganesha Chaturthi but she's also planning to help the poor and needy people on this occasion. She plans to immerse this chocolate Ganesha idol in milk on and distribute it amongst the needy people on the festival. The Indore resident also got creative with the Ganpati idols and wrote 'Corona Go' with chocolates.

"I have made such models for my friends and relatives as well. I have been making such Lord Ganesha idols since last year. We immerse these Ganpati idols made of chocolate in milk and distribute among the needy people," said Nidhi.

In another case, an artisan from Mumbai made an innovative Ganesha idol sanitisers for Ganesh Chaturthi. The man installed the idol with sensors that dispense hand sanitizer as soon as people place their hands under the idol. This Ganesha idol was created keeping in mind the current global coronavirus pandemic.

The artisans from Karnataka are not going to be left behind. The idol makers in Bengaluru made Lord Ganesha idols dressed like doctors and healthcare workers in an attempt to pay tribute to the COVID-19 warriors. They have dressed up Lord Ganesha's pet rat as a nurse and added COVID-19 patients in hazmat suits and PPE kits.

(With inputs from ANI)