Mumbai Reports 547 Cases And 27 Deaths In A Day; Total COVID-19 Tally Rises To 8172

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 547 fresh novel coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai on Saturday till 6 pm. This includes 190 patients who tested positive in various labs between April 29 and 30. They have been added to Saturday's tally as their lab report was received in the day. Thus, there are 8,172 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital. Moreover, 27 persons died owing to COVID-19 taking Mumbai's death toll to 322. Around 20 of the deceased patients had co-morbidities. In a positive development, 137 individuals were discharged on Saturday. The total number of recovered persons stands at 1,704.

790 new cases in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Public Health Department revealed that 790 new COVID-19 cases had been detected in the day leading to the state recording an overall tally of 12,296. On the other hand, the death toll has surged to 521 with 36 patients passing away on Saturday. A total of 2,000 persons have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 844 containment zones in the state presently. Surveillance of 44.40 lakh individuals was undertaken by 10,513 surveillance squads. While 1,74,933 persons are in home quarantine, 12,623 others have been admitted to an institutional quarantine centre.

Lockdown guidelines

On Friday, the Central government announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 17. The new guidelines for the post-May 3 lockdown period grant more relaxations for Red zones, Orange zones, and Green zones. Educational institutions, hospitality services, malls, gyms, shopping malls, religious places of worship, gatherings, etc. shall remain prohibited in all the zones. Maharashtra has also released the revised guidelines retaining the restrictions in all municipal corporations falling within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Malegaon Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

