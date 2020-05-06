Mumbai Records 769 Cases & 25 Deaths In 24 Hours; Total COVID-19 Tally Rises To 10,527

With 769 more positive novel coronavirus cases being reported in Mumbai on Wednesday till 6 pm, the city crossed the mark of 10,000 cases. 215 COVID-19 patients who tested positive between May 2 and 4 in various laboratories have also been included in the overall tally. Thus, there are 10,527 novel coronavirus cases in Mumbai currently. Moreover, 25 persons passed away owing to COVID-19 in the day, taking the death toll to 412. 19 of the deceased patients had high-risk co-morbidities. But, in a positive development, 159 persons were discharged from hospitals taking the number of recovered persons to 2287.

As per the Public Health Department of the BMC, more Corona Care Centres would be set up in the next 15 days. It added that quarantine facilities are being developed at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Nehru Science Centre, BKC MMRDA ground, Mahim Nature Park and NESCO ground where the asymptomatic positive COVID-19 patients from highly dense slum pockets will be kept. Until now, more than 1 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Mumbai through 6 public sector labs and 11 private labs. The COVID-19 confirmation rate in the city is 10%.

769 more #COVID19 cases & 25 deaths (19 had comorbidities) reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 10527, including 2287 recovered/discharged & 412 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) pic.twitter.com/BEjDBESdkc — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

Maharashtra government issues clarification

Presently, there are 16,758 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 3094 patients have recovered while 651 casualties have been reported. On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government issued a clarification pertaining to the new lockdown guidelines. Contending that it was very essential to ensure the smooth availability of supplies, Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta noted that restricting the timings and days of markets and shops was proving to be "counter-productive".

He stated that this was leading to more crowding owing to uncertainty. Thus, Mehta ruled that all operational markets and shops as per the guidelines shall be allowed to remain open without any restrictions such as timing and days. However, the Municipal Commissioners of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune Metropolitan Region, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, and the Collectors of other districts shall have the power to restrict the functioning of markets and shops.

