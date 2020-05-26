BMC Trebles Measures To Fight COVID In Mumbai Slums; Dharavi's Doubling Rate Improves

Amid the spiralling numbers of COVID in Mumbai and with the densely crowded areas being the worst-hit, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has devised a new strategy to tackle the pandemic in slum pockets. Under the new strategy, at least 15 close contacts of a COVID positive patient from the slum areas would be tested and quarantined. Earlier tests were being carried out on only five close contacts.

Slum pockets account for more than 70 per cent of cases in Mumbai. Mumbai's slum sprawl Dharavi alone has reported over 1500 cases to date. However, amid constant efforts of mass testing and arresting the spread of the virus, Dharavi has managed to increase its doubling rate from three days to nineteen days now which is seen as a positive sign.

Read: Maharashtra Quarantine Rules: Rules For Domestic Flight Passengers' Arrival

Measures by BMC amid rising cases

As lockdown restrictions are eased throughout the country amid the fourth lockdown, BMC issued revised protocols for the sealing of buildings. According to the protocol, if a COVID positive case has been found in a society or a building, the entire building need not be sealed, instead only the particular floor can be sealed. It further stated that no maids, vendors, or service providers will be allowed entry in any building.

The BMC has also been making efforts to procure beds across the city as cases continue to soar. Earlier on May 24, BMC set up a 160-bed quarantine center at the St Xavier's College. Previously BMC directed civic officials to acquire at least 100 beds, including 10 in ICUs, of private nursing homes and small hospitals in all 24 wards of Mumbai in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The civic body has also set up quarantine facilities at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, JJ School of Applied Arts, the auditorium of DG Ruparel College in Matunga. It had also written to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to handover the Wankhede stadium to convert it into a quarantine center.

Read: BMC Sets Up 160-bed Quarantine Facility At St Xavier's College Amid Rising Covid Cases

Mumbai's Covid tally

With 1430 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Monday as of 6 pm, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 31,789. A total of 330 patients have been discharged, taking the number of recovered to 8404. Meanwhile, Mumbai's COVID-19 death toll increased to 1026 after 38 more persons passed away due to the novel coronavirus.

Read: Maharashtra Sees 2436 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally At 52,667 As Domestic Flights Resume

Read: Mumbai: RSS Workers Join BMC's Efforts To Screen People In Slums For COVID-19