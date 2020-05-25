Maharashtra Quarantine Rules: Rules For Domestic Flight Passengers' Arrival

The Government of India restarted the domestic flight service today, after around two months since the lockdown was initiated in India. The number of passengers has been cut down to a minimal level so as to ensure that social distancing rules and regulations are followed even in the flights. Many states have released a specified set of rules and regulations to be followed on the passengers' arrival. Take a look at the set of rules imposed by the Maharashtra government with regards to the measures when a passenger arrives at Mumbai airport.

Maharashtra quarantine rules for domestic flight passengers

It was reported that paramilitary personnel, army men, students and migrants took the first flights around the country as they were unable to book tickets for the special trains. Flights from Mumbai and Patna were among the first to take off today. In Maharashtra, 25 passenger flights are allowed to take off from Mumbai and as many as 25 flights are allowed to land in Mumbai from today. However, after the situation is analysed and reviewed with regards to operational safety, the number of flights would then be increased gradually.

The Mumbai airport has declared that instead of 200 flights, it will only allow the transit of 50 domestic flights each day.

The passengers will get a mandatory home quarantine stamp even if they do not have symptoms. In case, the passengers find themselves developing any symptoms later, they should inform the district surveillance officer or call the state/national call centre by dialling the number 1075.

However, people with short-term visits are likely to be exempted from the 14-day home quarantine rules.

If any passenger is found to be symptomatic, they would be separated from the rest of the people immediately and would be taken to the isolation ward or the COVID-19 treatment ward by the medical team at the airports.

Even those passengers showing moderate symptoms will be admitted to dedicated COVID-19 health facilities.

Dos and Don'ts for Maharashtra flight passengers

All passengers are advised to download the Aarogya Setu app so that only the passengers with green status on the app are allowed to travel.

Any announcements made at the airports in connection to COVID-19 should be followed by every passenger.

All States and UTs would check whether the passengers leaving from departure at the airport are duly screened using a thermal scanner, as only then they would be allowed to leave the airport.

People are advised to follow social distancing rules at airports/railway stations/ bus terminals.

All passengers are advised to use face covers/mask while travelling on flights. They are also advised to follow hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and environmental hygiene as well.

Asymptomatic passengers who are departing for their home can take the registered transport vehicles from the airport as they are exempt from the curfew pass. For those who have private vehicles coming to pick them up from the airport should ensure that the drivers carry the soft copy or hard copy of the boarding pass of the passenger, which would then be considered as a curfew pass for that period of time.

Promo Image courtesy: Prabuddha Sharma on Unsplash