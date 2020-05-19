Mumbai: RSS Workers Join BMC's Efforts To Screen People In Slums For COVID-19

In charge of managing India's hardest Coronavirus-hit city of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is getting stretched to its extreme in its efforts to combat the deadly epidemic. In the process, doctors, nurses, and paramedic staffs are posed with a high risk of getting infected with COVID-19 themselves as well as their families. However, considering their job as a duty, healthcare teams are working relentlessly.

On May 16, the BMC decided to screen and separate the infected people in the slums of Nehru Nagar Basti (hotspot) on the premises of Andheri West. To lend a helping hand, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Niraamay Foundation came forward to kickstart the humongous and life-risking task of mass screening. RSS workers have been active in reaching out to the needy with essential items throughout the outbreak.

Screening exercise

The norms related to social distancing were observed and RSS workers were trained by expert doctors of various leading hospitals on the use of PPE, infrared thermometers, etc. In the midst of the heat and humidity, it becomes quite uncomfortable for the BMC doctors and the Swayamsevaks to screen individuals. However, without bothering much about the external factors BMC doctors along with the first batch of 34 Swayamsevaks, under the astute observation of BMC doctors, conducted door-to-door screening successfully. Till now more than 3,500 persons have been screened till now.

In the mass screening, RSS workers took the responsibility of separating the people who showed symptoms of COVID-19 from the slums while the doctors of the civic body were tasked to send these people for further tests. Many swayamsevaks are willing to be part of the team however, teams were made to participate in phases. They are all physically checked by doctors and only then are allowed to be part of the team on the ground.

One Week for The Nation

Sanjay Nagarkar, Secretariat of RSS's Mumbai unit, said, "This seva work of Sangh is just a helping hand to the government functionaries to make the Mumbai city corona free! We have now circulated a google form amongst our various network appealing our swayamsevaks to give 'One Week for The Nation'."

He further said that RSS workers from the age group of 20 - 45 can fill in their details and send them and will be accommodated in the next phase in various other Red Zones.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally surged to 22,563 after 1,411 novel coronavirus cases were detected on Tuesday, May 19. With 600 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered in Mumbai rose to 6,116. On the other hand, 43 deaths were reported on Tuesday propelling the city's death toll to 800. 32 of the deceased individuals had co-morbidities.