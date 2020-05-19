BMC's Revised Mumbai Protocol: 'Seal Floor If There's A Covid Case; Needn't Seal Building'

In view of the COVID-19 crisis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued revised protocols for the sealing of buildings. According to the protocol, if a COVID positive case has been found in a society or a building, the entire building need not be sealed, instead only the particular floor can be sealed. It further stated that no maids, vendors, or service providers will be allowed entry in any building.

The BMC has further advised buildings and societies to tie up with local vendors, medical stores and online merchants to deliver supplies at society boundary. It has also asked to ensure the delivery of essential supplies to home quarantined asymptomatic patients. The corporation requested all the societies to not stigmatize or discriminate such patients/citizens who are quarantined and to provide support and psychological assurance without creating panic. Further, it has asked the societies to ensure that containment measures are strictly followed by all members, such as the use of mask, social distancing and others.

According to the BMC, "The positive symptomatic patient can be shifted to DCHC or DCH, private or public facility as per the beds available and affordability of the patient. Positive asymptomatic patients can be home quarantined as per Government of India guidelines if adequate facilities are available in the house and with self-declaration by the patient."

COVID-19 in Mumbai

On Monday, Mumbai reported 1,185 fresh COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths, taking the total case count to 21,152 and the fatalities to 757. Meanwhile, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal has revealed that the civic body shall soon increase the bed capacity for COVID-19 treatment to one lakh in Mumbai. According to him, an 800-bed facility at the MMRDA ground in Bandra-Kurla complex will start functioning from May 18 onwards.

Meanwhile, hours ahead of the nationwide lockdown extension, the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the state until May 31. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken after the state government was convinced that the threat of COVID-19 had not subdued in the state and therefore emergency measures needed to be taken in order to curtail the spread of the virus. With 2,033 new coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra on Monday, May 18, the State’s COVID-19 tally surged to 35,058, while India's total count has crossed the 1 lakh mark.

(With ANI Inputs)