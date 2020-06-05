Mumbai's 'D' Ward: Guidelines For Reopening Of Shops In Covid 'Unlock 1' Released By BMC

A day after Centre issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for reopening of hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, places of worship, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a detailed ward wise guidelines for Mumbai on Friday.

As per the guidelines issued for 'D' ward in south Mumbai, all shops and market complexes, except malls have been allowed to function from 9 am to 5 pm, except containment zones and sealed buildings. The shops in 'D' ward are allowed to open on alternate days and the details based on the jurisdiction of the Police Station have been provided by the BMC.

In the guidelines, it has also said that return policy, trial rooms, and other such facilities will not be available. Moreover, it has warned that if social distancing norms are flouted, shops/markets will be shut by the authorities with immediate effect. However, salons, spas beauty parlours will remain shut till further orders. The guidelines for other wards are still awaited.

Here are the full guidelines:

Centre issues SOP

As a part of the Centre's phased-wise reopening termed as 'Unlock 1,' the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the Standard Operating Procedure to facilitate the reopening of hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, places of worship and other hospitality services. The SOPs are as follows:

For workplaces

In the SOP for reopening of offices amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Centre has said that offices in containment zones shall continue to remain closed. The SOP has advised entrances of offices to have mandatory sanitizers and thermal screening provisions at the entrances. It has also suggested to facilitate meetings through video conferencing and staggering of office hours as far as possible. Adequate social distancing shall also be maintained on the premises.

For hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services.

However, hospitality units in containment zones shall continue to remain closed. The SOP issued has also advised children below 10 years and persons above 65 years of age to stay home.

The SOP mandates use of face covers/masks and strictly prohibits spitting. It has also advised the installation and use of the Aarogya Setu app. Furthermore, only asymptomatic staff and guests shall be allowed on the premises. Here is the complete SOP issued:

For religious places

Ahead of religious places of worship opening up on June 8, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), on Thursday, issued SOP for the same. The Ministry has advised persons over 65 years, pregnant women, and children under 10 to stay at home. It added that religious places in containment zones were not allowed to open and must remain shut.

For shopping malls

The SOP has stressed that social distancing and other preventive measures were necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in malls, that are frequented by a large number of people. Persons above 65 years of age, pregnant women, persons with co-morbidities, and children less than 10 years of age have been advised not to visit malls. The installation and the use of the Aarogya Setu app have been encouraged as well.

