SOP For Offices To Resume Operations Issued;workplaces In Containment Zones To Remain Shut

In an attempt to facilitate phase-wise dilution of the Coronavirus consequent lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs had announced 'Unlock 1.' The Health Ministry has now issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to allow reopening of offices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The SOP has maintained that offices in containment zones shall continue to remain closed.

The SOP has advised entrances of offices to have mandatory sanitizers and thermal screening provisions at the entrances. It has also suggested to facilitate meetings through video conferencing and staggering of office hours as far as possible. Adequate social distancing shall also be maintained on the premises. Here is the full SOP:

