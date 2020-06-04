SOP For Reopening Of Hotels, Restaurants Issued; Only Asymptomatic Persons To Be Permitted

As a part of the Centre's phased-wise reopening termed as 'Unlock 1,' the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the Standard Operating Procedure to facilitate the reopening of hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services. However, hospitality units in containment zones shall continue to remain closed. The SOP issued has also advised children below 10 years and persons above 65 years of age to stay home.

The SOP mandates use of face covers/masks and strictly prohibits spitting. It has also advised the installation and use of the Aarogya Setu app. Furthermore, only asymptomatic staff and guests shall be allowed on the premises. Here is the complete SOP issued:

READ | Maharashtra To Announce COVID-19 Relief Package Soon, Confirms Deputy CM Pawar

Salient features of Unlock 1:

Phase 1

Religious places and all places of worship for the public. Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services and all shopping malls will be permitted to re-open from June 8 onwards. The Ministry of Health shall also issue and SOP for the resumption of operations.

Phase 2

Schools, Colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with respective states and Union Territories. The decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July based on the feedback of parents and other stakeholders.

Phase 3

The third phase shall determine the opening of certain activities that will continue to remain prohibited until stated otherwise. These include:

International air travel

Operation of metro rail

Cinema halls

Gymnasiums

Swimming pools

Entertainment parks

Theatres

Bars and auditoriums

Assembly halls

Social/Political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregations

Furthermore, the Home Ministry has stated:

Lockdown to continue in containment zones as demarcated by the State/UT Governments

No restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements

Night curfew to remain in place from 9 pm to 5 am

READ | Madhya Pradesh Govt Extends Lockdown Till June 15 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

READ | Himachal Pradesh To Resume Public Transport Services From June 1, Guidelines Issued