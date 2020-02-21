CISF Assures Monkeys Will Not Create Trouble During US President Trump's Taj Mahal Visit

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed at Taj Mahal has stated that monkeys will not be an issue during US President Trump's expected visit to the UNESCO World Heritage site. The monument is guarded by CISF personnel.

Monkey-free Taj?

Speaking to ANI, Brij Bhushan, a CISF commander said, "For the last six months, it has been seen that inside the Taj Mahal the monkeys are not creating a lot of issues. And on the day when US President Trump is visiting the monument, there will not be a large presence of people and chances of monkeys creating problems will be even lesser."

The menace caused by monkeys has increased over the last few years with many tourists complaining about being troubled. A few weeks ago, the police started taking slingshots at monkeys which troubled tourists. Tourists are frisked at the entrance of the monument and all food packets are thrown away by security. This, in turn, attracts monkeys who are scouring for food.

Experts have identified the Rhesus macaque breed of monkeys around the monument. In the past, there have been reports of monkeys even biting the tourists.

In May 2018, two foreigners were attacked by monkeys during their visit, and received multiple scratches on their legs.

President Trump and his family is protected by the Secret Service, whose personnel have already arrived in the country and have had multiple checks to ensure that the places which are likely to be visited by the President are secured.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting India on February 24 and February 25 on an official visit. This is his first visit to India since taking over the office and is a short, intense trip that will last less than 36 hours. President Trump will be landing in Ahemdabad on February 24 around noon and will later proceed to the newly renovated Motera stadium where he will be taking part in a grand event that'll be along the lines of 'Howdy Modi' event that took place in Texas.

The US President will then visit New Delhi on February 25 where he will have multiple meetings with the PM and also attend a business summit.

