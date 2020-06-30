Complete Lockdown In Mira-Bhayander From July 1 To 10; Details Here

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown of the twin city from July 1 till July 10 with only home delivery of essential commodities allowed.

All stores, including D-Mart, Star Bazaar, Big Bazaar, etc., and bakeries will remain shut during the lockdown period. Home delivery of food items, milk, and other essential goods will be allowed between 9 am and 11 pm during the 10-day lockdown period. Dairy shops can remain open between 5 am and 10 am while medical stores are allowed to stay open from 9 am to 5 pm.

The densely populated Mumbai suburb has reported 3,165 cases of Coronavirus, of which 2,211 patients (69.85%) have recovered while 142 (4.48%) have died, leaving 812 active cases as of June 29.

Maharashtra extends lockdown

Maharashtra government on Monday had announced the extension of the lockdown in the entire state till the midnight of July 31. The current phase 'Unlock 1' is due to end on June 30. Wearing face covers or masks, maintaining social distancing, restricted gatherings, and other measures shall continue to prevail.

The state government has advised that Work from Home should be followed as far as possible. Moreover, the District Collector and the Municipal Commissioners have been authorised to enforce certain restrictions in specified local areas on permitted non-essential activities and the movement of persons to contain the spread of COVID-19. Currently, there are 1,69,883 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 88,960 patients have been discharged while 7,610 fatalities have been reported.

