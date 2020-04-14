The Debate
Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Bareilly: Subhash Nagar Sealed After A COVID-19 Positive Case

City News

In Bareilly, Subhash Nagar was the first area that was declared as a hotspot. Reports of a man being tested positive were confirmed. Read on to know more

Coronavirus is a highly infectious disease that causes respiratory tract infections which can turn out to be lethal in a few cases. The spread of the disease reportedly started from Wuhan, China and soon it was declared as a pandemic. As of April 13, India has witnessed the addition of 8988 confirmed coronavirus cases, out of which 1035 are recovered. The fatal cases number have gone up 339.

By looking at the rapid increase in the confirmed cases exponentially, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the 21-days lockdown till May 3, 2020. Uttar Pradesh has reported 558 coronavirus cases out of which 14 have recovered and 5 cases have turned lethal. (Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare). In Uttar Pradesh, the Government has given orders to seal 15 districts as they have become hot spots.

In Bareilly, Subhash Nagar was the first area that was declared as a hotspot. Reports of a man being tested positive were confirmed and later when his family was tested. Five members turned out to be positive for the virus. Later, the entire area was shut down by the Government.

Coronavirus hotspot areas in Bareilly

Subhash Nagar

As per the latest update, Uttar Pradesh Government has sealed 15 districts in the state has a high caseload of 6 and more. The 15 districts include Gautambuddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Bulandshahr, Maharajgang, Sitapur, Basti and Bareilly. At first, only Subhash Nagar was a hotspot, however, later the entire district was sealed by the Government. People in the district are not allowed to step out of their house. All the essential goods are provided to the civilians by Government officials. The area is under strict police surveillance to curb the spread of the virus

