Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Bareilly: Subhash Nagar Sealed After A COVID-19 Positive Case

Coronavirus is a highly infectious disease that causes respiratory tract infections which can turn out to be lethal in a few cases. The spread of the disease reportedly started from Wuhan, China and soon it was declared as a pandemic. As of April 13, India has witnessed the addition of 8988 confirmed coronavirus cases, out of which 1035 are recovered. The fatal cases number have gone up 339.

ALSO READ| Yogi Adityanath Condemns Bareilly Disinfection Video, Orders Action Against Officials

By looking at the rapid increase in the confirmed cases exponentially, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the 21-days lockdown till May 3, 2020. Uttar Pradesh has reported 558 coronavirus cases out of which 14 have recovered and 5 cases have turned lethal. (Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare). In Uttar Pradesh, the Government has given orders to seal 15 districts as they have become hot spots.

In Bareilly, Subhash Nagar was the first area that was declared as a hotspot. Reports of a man being tested positive were confirmed and later when his family was tested. Five members turned out to be positive for the virus. Later, the entire area was shut down by the Government.

ALSO READ| UP Govt 'sanitises' Migrant Workers Entering Bareilly; Congress Warns Of COVID-19 Spread

Coronavirus hotspot areas in Bareilly

Subhash Nagar

ALSO READ| COVID-19: Muslims In Lucknow, Bareilly Offer Friday Prayers From Home

As per the latest update, Uttar Pradesh Government has sealed 15 districts in the state has a high caseload of 6 and more. The 15 districts include Gautambuddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Bulandshahr, Maharajgang, Sitapur, Basti and Bareilly. At first, only Subhash Nagar was a hotspot, however, later the entire district was sealed by the Government. People in the district are not allowed to step out of their house. All the essential goods are provided to the civilians by Government officials. The area is under strict police surveillance to curb the spread of the virus

बरेली के सुभाष नगर में एक व्यक्ति का कोरोना टेस्ट पाज़िटिव आने के बाद पूरे क्षेत्र को तत्काल सेनेटाइज़ कर दिया गया। पूरे क्षेत्र में गहन निरीक्षण किया जा रहा है। बरेली के सभी नागरिकों से अपील है कि लाकडउन को सफल बनाने में प्रशासन का सहयोग करें। pic.twitter.com/XTxrthvXtm — District Magistrate (@dmbareilly) March 29, 2020

ALSO READ| Songs From Kriti Sanon's 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' That Have Crossed A Million Views On YouTube