UP Govt 'sanitises' Migrant Workers Entering Bareilly; Congress Warns Of COVID-19 Spread

As the Centre and the state governments tackle the issue of migrant workers travelling across states, a shocking video has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Monday, where migrant workers are seen being allegedly sprayed with a disinfectant solution on entering the state. Congress UP East General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who shared this video has pointed out to the UP government that this move will not aid in killing the virus, but will lead to a potential spread of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Bareilly district magistrate has said that he will look into the matter.

Migrants sprayed with disinfectant solution

यूपी सरकार से गुजारिश है कि हम सब मिलकर इस आपदा के खिलाफ लड़ रहे हैं लेकिन कृपा करके ऐसे अमानवीय काम मत करिए।



मजदूरों ने पहले से ही बहुत दुख झेल लिए हैं। उनको केमिकल डाल कर इस तरह नहलाइए मत। इससे उनका बचाव नहीं होगा बल्कि उनकी सेहत के लिए और खतरे पैदा हो जाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/ftovaFHR5q — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 30, 2020

UP government offers monetary relief to migrants

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transferred Rs 611 Crore directly to the bank accounts of 27.5 Lakh holders under MGNREGS (National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme. Moreover, the MHA has banned all human movement between states and ordered states to quarantine the migrants who have moved between states to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at government facilities. Currently, UP has confirmed 75 positive cases and discharged 11.

Coronavirus spread

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 is said to transfer via respiratory droplets between people and contact routes. Droplet transmission is said to occur when a person is in close contact (1 metre) with someone who has respiratory symptoms of the virus (coughing or sneezing). COVID-19 transmission can also occur through indirect contact with surfaces in the immediate environment of the infected person and the objects used on the infected person. Moreover, WHO claims that airborne transmission may be possible where aerosols are used amid COVID-19 patients.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 1071 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 99 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 203. 29 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15. PM Modi has also launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters - like COVID-19. Visit the official government site here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

