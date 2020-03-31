Yogi Adityanath Condemns Bareilly Disinfection Video, Orders Action Against Officials

After the shocking video that emerged where migrant workers in Bareilly were shown being sprayed with disinfectants, amid the COVID-19 scare, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered action against the officials who carried out the exercise. Strongly condemning the incident wherein the migrant laborers were subjected to dehumanising treatment, CM Adityanath has asked for an inquiry into the matter asking officials to make sure that such incidents do not repeat in the future, said Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary.

Read: UP Govt 'sanitises' Migrant Workers Entering Bareilly; Congress Warns Of COVID-19 Spread

Migrants sprayed with disinfectant solution

A shocking video has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Monday, where migrant workers are seen being allegedly sprayed with a disinfectant solution on entering the State. Congress UP East General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who shared this video has pointed out to the UP government that this move will not aid in killing the virus, but will lead to a potential spread of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Bareilly district magistrate has said that he will look into the matter.

Read: Yogi Adityanath Directs Immediate Tracing Of Those Who Attended Nizamuddin Markaz

यूपी सरकार से गुजारिश है कि हम सब मिलकर इस आपदा के खिलाफ लड़ रहे हैं लेकिन कृपा करके ऐसे अमानवीय काम मत करिए।



मजदूरों ने पहले से ही बहुत दुख झेल लिए हैं। उनको केमिकल डाल कर इस तरह नहलाइए मत। इससे उनका बचाव नहीं होगा बल्कि उनकी सेहत के लिए और खतरे पैदा हो जाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/ftovaFHR5q — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 30, 2020

Read: Congress Attacks Over UP 'disinfectant Spraying' Video; BJP Fires Wayanad Clip Counter

Coronavirus cases rise to 1117

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total coronavirus cases to 1,251. There are 1117 active cases in the country with the state of Kerala contributing the highest number of cases which stands at 202. The total count of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 100 mark, said, officials.

Read: Corona helmet To Disinfectant Drones To Robot Medics: Tamil Nadu Innovates In COVID Fight

Read: Chennai Takes Coronavirus Fight To The Skies By Deploying Petrol-run Disinfection Drones