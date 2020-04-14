Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Pune- List Of Containment Zones In The City

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to the whole world coming to a standstill, ever since the first case COVID-19 was detected in the city of Wuhan, China. The novel virus has badly impacted the majority of countries around the world, including India. Till date, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total number of 8988 positive active cases have been detected in India. However, 1035 patients have successfully recovered while 339 patients have lost their lives. Looking at the critical condition of the entire country, in his speech today, i.e on April 14, 2020, Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020.

Also Read | Pune Police's Savage Reply To Man Who Wants To Go Out Amid Lockdown Wins Internet

With a total of 2334 cases as of April 14, 2020, Maharashtra is one of the highly affected states of India. Furthermore, Mumbai has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, followed by Pune. Pune has a total of 286 COVID-19 positive cases detected. Check out the total number of positive cases in each ward of Pune shared by PMC as of April 13, 2020, below:

Coronavirus Hotspot areas in Pune

Due to the rapid growth of COVID-19 positive patients in Pune, the Divisional Commissioner of Pune took the decision of shutting down the wholesale market situated at Gultekdi because the market is close to the containment zone. Furthermore, the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector and the City Civic Commissioner also decided to totally shut down the city's eastern parts. They also declared the below-mentioned areas as hotspots in the city:

Also Read | UP's Strategy To Seal Hotspots Effective, Praised By All: Govt

1) Gultekdi

2) RTO Pune City

Also Read | COVID-19: ICMR Recommends Testing Of Symptomatic Cases In Hotspots

3) Dattawadi

Disclaimer: The information above has been taken from relevant sources and portals. However, the number of COVID-19 cases keeps on fluctuating every day, rather every hour. Therefore, the numbers mentioned above might differ while you read it. Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 14 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+5:30

Also Read | Assam Seals 'hotspot' At Guwahati Mosque Where 8 Markaz Attendees Held Congregation Of 100